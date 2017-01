New Single "A Mixolydian Samba" (432 Hz Integral Music) The New Song Of The Guitarist Enzo Crotti Is A Very Rhythmic Samba Tuned At 432 Hz Pythagorean Scale.

Miami Big Sound Orchestra FREE Dec 30. Jazz At MOCA Presents The Miami Big Sound Orchestra On December 30, From 8 To 9:15 PM.

Mariah Parker's Indo Latin Jazz Ensemble CD Release Concert To Celebrate The Upcoming Release Of Her New CD, Indo Latin Jazz Live In Concert, Mariah Parker Will Be Performing Three Concerts In Northern California In January And February Of 2017. According To L

VidaPrimo Appoints Stephen Brooks Executive Vice President And General Manager VidaPrimo, The Premier Multi-platform Network For Latin Rhythm Music, Has Named Stephen Brooks As Executive Vice President And General Manager.