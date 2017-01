OZOMATLI To Debut Their New Album NON-STOP With An Exclusive Show At The World Famous Troubadour With Special Guests Latin-Fusion Band Ozomatli Will Be Debuting Their Highly Anticipated New Album, Non-Stop, At The Legendary Troubadour In West Hollywood On Tuesday May 2, 2017.

EAGLE ROCK ENTERTAINMENT EXPANDS ITS CONTENT INITIATIVES INTO THE LATIN MARKET Eagle Rock Entertainment Is Adding To Its Already Extensive Multi-genre Release Catalog, Broadening Its Reach Into The Latin Market.

New Single "A Mixolydian Samba" (432 Hz Integral Music) The New Song Of The Guitarist Enzo Crotti Is A Very Rhythmic Samba Tuned At 432 Hz Pythagorean Scale.

Miami Big Sound Orchestra FREE Dec 30. Jazz At MOCA Presents The Miami Big Sound Orchestra On December 30, From 8 To 9:15 PM.